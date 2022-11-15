 Skip to main content
Cloud cover eventually moves out by tomorrow afternoon

Clearing out by Wednesday Afternoon

We are in Winter temperature trenches for the next week or so

Lots of clouds and a blustery day was found across our area on our Tuesday. We did see some scattered to patchy showers this morning due to some low pressure that passed through our area.

We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. As a matter of fact all the way through our Tuesday of next week. We will see a cold front pass through our area on our Thursday evening and into our Friday morning. This passage will be on the dry side. We may see just a little bit of increase in cloud coverage due to this frontal passage.

Most of our high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s all the way into our next work week. Both of which are well below the normal temperatures for this time of the year.

