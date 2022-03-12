Chilly Saturday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s and wind gusts exceeding 20 mph

A potent storm system moved in last night and into the early hours of our Saturday morning, bringing winter precipitation to the viewing area. Most every location has seen some form of winter precipitation from this system, with some areas having picked up upwards of 2 to 3 inches.
Wind chills overnight drop into the low teens and single digits, providing yet another issue related to the storm system as low temperatures drop into the mid-20s by early Saturday morning. Saturday’s highs struggle to make it into the upper 30s and whatever snowfalls and sticks should melt through the day unless it’s in some pretty significant shadows. With that being said, hazardous travel conditions will persist through this morning, so remain cautious on the roadways.
Sunday starts cold in the low 20s and perhaps even some teens up in Tennessee. We warm things up a bit more by Sunday into the mid-50s by afternoon.
Another cold front is expected Monday night accompanied by increased chances for rain showers. These showers should persist into Tuesday, but taper off by Wednesday. By the weekend, temperatures should return to spring-like weather with highs in the lower 70s.