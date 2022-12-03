Chilly end to the weekend before we see warming temperatures and plenty of rainfall

We kicked off our Saturday morning with rainy conditions as we saw the passage of a cold front through our area. This front caused our temperatures to drop throughout the day rather quickly and we will be cooling down to the mid-30s by the evening and overnight hours.
Sunday is a much colder day due to the front passing. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s for Sunday morning reaching the upper 40s, low 50s by afternoon. Isolated showers begin late in the day Sunday and will become heavier into Sunday night.
We are in for a rainy week ahead. Monday starts in the low to mid-40s with high temperatures reaching nearly 60°. Showers are likely much of the day for the northern half of the area in particular. Peak rain coverage reaches 60%.
Tuesday starts around 60° with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by afternoon. At this point, it looks more like moderate to heavy rainfall as opposed to severe weather though a few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Thankfully, these thunderstorms won't be anything like we saw this past week.
Next Wednesday temperatures will be fairly mild to begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon. Rainfall should be more limited on Wednesday but still is likely.
We keep at least limited rainfall chances again for next Thursday and Friday with temperatures beginning in the mid-50s on both days and high temperatures reaching the 60s by the afternoon. From the rainfall this week we are expected to see anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain. While this can lead to a gloomy week, it is certainly welcomed to help our current drought, with the heaviest of rainfall corresponding with the strongest drought in our area.