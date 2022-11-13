Chilly conditions not going anywhere as we head into our Sunday

Freeze warning remains in effect along and south of Highway 8 until 8 AM this morning. Once this clears, chilly conditions remain in store for our area throughout our Sunday. High temperatures will reach into the upper 40's, but winds coming from the north will make it feel like the lower 40's.
Heading into the evening, overnight lows will once again drop into the upper 20's. This could cause some frost concerns for us heading into Monday morning. Make sure to bring pets and plants inside before heading to bed.
These conditions will remain prominent heading into our work week with high temperatures not exceeding the 50's and overnight lows sitting in the 20's and 30's. A much colder week ahead for us.
We will see more chances for some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm on Monday night and into our Tuesday morning. This will mostly be an overnight event. Once again, nothing major is expected in our area with this. Frozen precipitation will be possible for our neighbors up north.
