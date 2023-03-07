Chances for some rain and thunderstorms increase for our Wednesday

We will see a change coming up into our Wednesday. We will see a variety of weather for the rest of this week and into the upcoming weekend due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area and due to some cold fronts and warm fronts moving through our area.
We will see off and on chances for some showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms. We will see some of the rainfall on the briefly heavy side at times. We will see some of the isolated to scattered thunderstorms on the briefly hefty side at times. As of this moment in time we will most likely see the best bet for some severe weather over portions of our area as we go into our Sunday and Sunday evening.
We will see a little bit of a roller coaster ride for the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures through most of the next several days.