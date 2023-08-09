Chance for another round of strong storms overnight into Thursday

We have already had severe thunderstorms cause damage across the area as a result of strong wind gusts. This was just the first round of two that are expected today. The next round will move in late tonight ahead of a cold front moving through. The impacts with this system will be similar to what we saw earlier today with strong wind gusts being the main threat, but the possibility of large hail development and a brief tornado is possible, just not very likely. The best area for strong storms looks to be right along the Tennessee state line, but all of northeast Mississippi is under a severe weather outlook heading into Wednesday evening.
Places that do not see any rain will be hot and humid heading into the evening. Temperatures are going to cool off as the sun sets dropping into the mid 70s.
We will still be below average for our temperatures Thursday. Temperatures are only expected to reach into the upper 80s, but some areas will have rain-cooled air that will drop them a few degrees and make it feel a bit cooler. There is another chance for severe weather mainly in the eastern part of our area and pushing out to the east coast. The main threat with this system will again be primarily wind. The rain will form in a scattered nature so some places may see more rain than others.
Temperatures rise heading into the weekend reaching the low 90. Low temperatures rise as well into the mid 70s. Chances for showers will be isolated afternoon development so just keep the umbrella close by just in case. This could impact some outdoor activities, but right now the weekend is not a complete wash out and you should have some time that you can spend outside.