Calm conditions for Tuesday evening before showers and storms return tomorrow

Temperatures are near 90 degrees across Northeast, MS on this Tuesday afternoon. Along with this, we are tracking mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. This will last into the early evening hours before isolated showers and thunderstorms begin to form near midnight. These will linger into the start of Wednesday with mostly sunny skies outside of the thunderstorms.
Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon as a warm front approaches the area. Over the next several days, temperatures will be into the mid 90s with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Heat index values will reach the triple digits through the end of the week and into the weekend. Once our next real chance for rain arrives on Wednesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will stick around into the start of next week. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.