Below Average Temps Stick Around for Next Week

As we head into the evening, overnight lows will once again drop into the upper 20's. We will be hitting the freezing degree mark across North East Mississippi around 9 pm. This could cause some frost concerns for us heading into Monday morning. Make sure to bring pets and plants inside before heading to bed.
These conditions will remain prominent heading into our work week with high temperatures struggling to reach the 50's and overnight lows mostly sitting in the 20's and 30's. A much colder week ahead for us.
We will see more chances for some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm on Monday night and into our Tuesday morning. This will mostly be an overnight event. The passing of these showers and the abundance of cloud cover will allow our temperatures overnight on Monday into Tuesday to remain above freezing, in the low 40s. This will be our only night for the next 7 days to not be dipping below or close to the freezing degree mark. Once again, nothing major is expected in our area with this. Frozen precipitation will be possible for our neighbors up north.