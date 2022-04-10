Beautiful day on tap to round out the weekend, but rainy conditions are expected for next week

High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather force in our world of weather today. This will give our area plenty of sunshine as the rule today.
Along with this sunshine, temperatures will rise back into the 80s. Breezy conditions will also be persisting for the day with southerly winds from 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Dry conditions adding on top of this will create danger burning conditions for the day. So, if possible do not burn, but if needed make sure to keep it contained & watch it closely.
By next week we will see some more changes in our weather forecast. As more frontal systems move into our area and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms will be back into our area.
Monday and Tuesday will both have chances of scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs on Monday will hit the low 80s and highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
The greatest threat for strong to severe storms arrives on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. We are still refining this forecast, but timing is looking to be in the back half of the day. Make sure to stay weather aware headed into the middle of next week & continue to check back for the latest timing and impacts.
