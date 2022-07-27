Another very hot day is in store for Thursday, however some relief will be found soon

Some portions of our area have seen some heat advisories on our Wednesday. We have seen some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule this afternoon and into the early evening hours.
We will see heat advisories still possible over the next few days, due to the high heat index values still being possible at times. We will see a bit of increase in cloud cover and some more chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms as we go into our Thursday. A few isolated to widely scattered areas of the rain, may be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times, The main culprit with these thunderstorms on Thursday will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds. All of this happening prior to a cold front working its way into our area.
Most of the high temperatures down the line will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will see a little bit better chance for some rain and thunderstorms down the line, by later in the week, Friday and into the weekend. This will be due to a cold front that will sag its way into our area and become stationary and then move back northward by the late weekend. This will give our area a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times. This will give our area a slightly better chance of a few heavy areas of rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms at times. This front may also drop our temperatures off by just a little bit during this time period.
All in all, continue to be careful with this heat that we will be experiencing over the next several days. This could still take a toll on you. Drink plenty and safe amounts of water as you venture out and about.
