Another very hot day is in store for our Friday

All in all, high pressure continues to dominate our weather across our area on this Thursday. We have seen somewhat lower humidity values across our area, along with somewhat lower temperatures. All of these somewhat lower temperatures and humidity being due to a little bit of dry northerly winds have moved into our area.
We will see a little bit of increase in temperatures and some moisture over the next few days. This will bring our area back into the deep heat and humidity. We will see most of the high temperatures in the 98 to 103 category and most of the heat index values in the 102 to 112 category through the weekend.
We will see some hope for somewhat cooler air to move back into our area by later in the weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to a cold front moving through our area, along with the chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. A few of these isolated to scattered thunderstorms may be on the heavy to hefty side at times. We will see the main culprit in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times. A little bit of hail cannot be ruled out of the question with a few of these thunderstorms.
We will see most of our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures gradually rise as we go into the middle portions of next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link