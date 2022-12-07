Another unseasonably warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday

Off and on chances for rain and thunderstorms has been the weather story over the last several days and will continue to be the weather story for the next several days.
All of this due to cold fronts and warm fronts moving through our area, along with bits and pieces of low pressure.
We will every now and then see a little bit in the way of heavy rainfall and some hefty thunderstorms at times. All in all in between all of this activity we will see a bit of a lull that could give some folks in our area some sunshine at times.
Due to all of this off and on activity and due to the passages of cold and warm fronts . . . . . we will continue to see somewhat of a roller coaster ride in temperatures over the next several days.
By early to middle portions of next week, we will see our best chance for some severe weather in our area. We will fine tune the weather forecast as needed for this future event.