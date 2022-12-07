Another unseasonably warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility reduced to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&