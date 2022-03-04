Another unseasonably warm day in store for our Friday

Well, it has been a good work week for the area and temperatures, along with sky conditions for our Friday should be on the fine and dandy side once again. We will see a little danger for fire conditions this afternoon. This will be due to the lower humidity values and a little pick up in the southerly winds across our area.
For this weekend we will see little bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area, along with a frontal system. This will gradually bring back into our area some chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered showers will be the rule for the upcoming weekend. Not much of a big weather event for our area for this weekend, as most of the heavy and hefty thunderstorms stay to the west of our area.
However, we will see the passage of a cold front during early portions of next week. This will lead us to some better chances for some showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms at times. A few of the thunderstorms and areas of rainfall will be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
A little bit of activity will linger into the middle of next week, due to more bits and pieces of low pressure lingering in our area. Stay tuned, for further updates down the line as they warrant with this situation.
