Another nice warm-up in store for our Tuesday

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area on this Tuesday. Another good-looking day is in store for our area on this Tuesday. We will see more sunshine filled skies and more of the gradual warming trend to continue.
We will see this gradual warming trend continue over the next few days. We will continue to see sunshine filled skies most of the rest of the upcoming work week.
By this weekend we will see little bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area, along with a frontal system. This will gradually bring back into our area some chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms. Not as much of a chance for this weekend in comparison to what we could see in our area for the first part of next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link