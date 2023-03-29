Another nice day in store for our Thursday, then some storms could be hefty on Friday evening

We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for a few days and we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures got into the upper 60s this afternoon and they will be even higher into the mid 70s for Thursday. Cloud cover will build back into our area Thursday evening and into our day on Friday.
We will see another strong frontal system move into our area Friday. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side at times, especially on our Friday afternoon/evening. We will see all modes of severe weather once again in our area during this time period. So, please stay weather aware down the line for this next event.
We will see the low pressure linger in our area more or less as we go into the late weekend and into early portions of our next work week. This weekend is looking to be mostly dry with highs back into the low to mid 70s. We will see more chances for some scattered to patchy rain, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms linger in our area as we start off the next work week and highs reaching the 80s.
Severe storms in our area on our Friday evening:
Severe weather in our region for our Friday evening:
Severe weather potential for our area on our Tuesday and Tuesday evening: