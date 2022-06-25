Another hot Saturday forecast but changes are coming for Sunday and beyond

This morning starts off cool with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s; Mostly clear skies will be present this morning as the day commences. Temperatures will rise quickly as we return to near 99° by lunch time and top the century-mark by mid-afternoon. Rain is not anticipated for most of our area until Sunday.
Sunday's forecast will still be very hot despite the fact some additional cloud coverage will move into the area. A front moving in from the northwest will bring a better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. We need the rainfall as we are now beginning to see a number of locations scattered across the area placed under minor drought conditions. Unfortunately, the rain we experience on Sunday will be very quick-hitting and will likely only provide very limited relief. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 90s before clouds and rain chances materilize on Sunday.
Heading into next week, a few more low-end chances for rain will be present in the forecast, but the big story will be a relaxing of the heat wave that we have been in recently. A front will drift into the area from the northwest. As a result, We will experience afternoon highs topping out in the lower-90s during the first half of next week. A gradual return of higher temperatures will occur as next weekend approaches. The heat relief will be short-lived, but hey, it is something right?
Rainfall accumulation for most of the area will stay below an inch and in most cases, well below one inch. This is definitely not going to be a drought-busting rain event but it will help keep drought conditions in check for a little longer.
Meanwhile, the forecast looks pretty good for the first game of the College World Series final in Omaha. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower-80s for the first pitch with a very slight chance of rain and some partly to mostly cloudy conditions. As the game progresses expect a steady but soft north breeze and a gradual drop in temperatures to the mid-70s with rain chances diminishing during that timeframe.
