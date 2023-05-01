Another good looking day is in store for our Tuesday

High pressure moved into our area this weekend and gave us a nice finish to the weekend and a great start to the work week. We have seen a lot of sunshine as the rule for our area over the last few days. We have seen temperatures a little bit below the normal for this time of the year.
We will continue to see plenty of sunshine as the rule over the next several days as high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast. We will see a gradual warming trend for both the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures.
We will see some low pressure move into our area by the later portions of our Thursday and into our Friday and the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our weather forecast some chances for some scattered showers. We will also see a chance for some isolated thunderstorms at times. At this point, still a little early to venture out and get on a limb in forecasting any chances for some strong or severe thunderstorms at times.