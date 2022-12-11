Another dreary day in store for us this Sunday

Another rainy day in store for our area. Some of the showers may contain a rumble of thunder or two, but the main threat remains to be locally heavy rainfall and ponding on the roads. This is once again due to some remnants of low pressure lingering just east of us. Temperatures are going to not rise too much with all of the cloud cover, but still going to be above average in the low 60's.
Heading overnight, showers and storms will clear out, but gloomy conditions will remain. Dense cloud cover will keep temperatures from dropping too drastically sticking in the upper 40's, low 50's. Even though there will be clouds, we should remain dry.
Dry, cloudy conditions remain through the first part of our work week up until Tuesday evening. This is when we will see our best chance of some severe weather in our area. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This will be due to a strong cold front that will move through our area. The timing of this will be sometime Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, but we will continue to monitor the timing as the event gets closer.
Once this frontal passage clears out of our area, our weather pattern looks to calm down. On top of this, we may finally return to more December-like temperatures.