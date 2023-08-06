Another chance for storms on Monday

As a busy afternoon filled with severe thunderstorms is now in our past, conditions should be a bit more enjoyable heading into our evening. We still have the chance for an isolated shower to develop, but the majority of us do stay dry for the rest of our evening. If an isolated shower does develop, it will be nowhere near the magnitude of the storms we saw earlier. The rain moved through around the time we expect peak heating to take place meaning our temperatures have been very limited by that rain cooled air. Those temperatures will continue to drop into the mid 70s heading into our evening so the air should feel much better and cooler than the past few days.
Monday will see the return of heat advisories and warnings in many counties across our area. That means temperatures and moisture will be above average. Temperatures are expected to be around the mid 90s and heat index values could be up to 110 degrees. We do have another cold front moving across our area during the afternoon bringing showers which may limit heating and result in cooler temperatures. A few of these showers may be on the stronger side with strong winds and heavy rainfall being the main threats.
The good thing about Monday's cold front is that it will cool down both the high and low temperatures for the next few days. High temperatures could be limited to the upper 80s for some, but a lot of us will cool down into the low 90s. Low temperatures will drop into the low 70s. While chances of rain are possible, they will mainly be isolated to scattered and not posing a widespread threat. If anything, it will be a nice break from the heat. This cooler weather lasts until the midweek before temperatures get back closer to average this time of year.