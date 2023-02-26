Although we are starting off cool and foggy, warm and cloudy conditions are expected for Sunday

This morning is starting off pretty mild with lows in the mid 50s and lots of cloud cover. It is also pretty foggy across most of out viewing area so you may want to build in extra time to your early morning commute. A few isolated showers will be moving across our area, but most of us will remain dry for this Sunday. That being said, dense cloud cover is expected to stick around all day so I would not expect to see a lot of sunshine as you head out and about for your Sunday activities. We will be quite warm though, with highs in the low 70s for this afternoon, making for a nice day to get outside and see a baseball game at Ole Miss or Mississippi State since they are both playing today. Tonight, we are finally expecting to get a break from the clouds before the next rainmaker moves in on Monday morning.
Temperatures will be in the low 60s as we head out the door tomorrow and showers will be widespread across the viewing area. This will clear out by early afternoon though. Aside from rain gear, you may also want to bring a hair tie with you for the start of the work week since it is expected to be a very windy day tomorrow. It will be yet another warm one as well with the afternoon high expected to be around 77 degrees. The 70s will stick with us throughout the week, and rain chances will return once again on Wednesday lasting until Friday. This is expected to be heavier with some spots seeing up to three inches of rain in total. Then, we will clear out and also cool off as we head into next weekend.