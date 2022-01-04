A variety of weather and temperatures in store for the next several days

You are the owner of this article.
...Light Wintry Precipitation Expected Across Portions of the
Mid-South on Thursday...

A dry cold front will push through the region today and set the
stage for another shot of wintry weather on Thursday. Precipitation
will begin around daybreak Thursday in northwest Mississippi and
quickly spread northeastward to the rest of the Mid-South through
Thursday afternoon.

Areas south of I-40 will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain,
and sleet before changing over to snow and sleet by late morning.
Along and north of I-40, mostly snow and minor sleet
accumulations and can be expected. Snowfall totals are expected
to range from a dusting along I-40 up to 2 inches across northern
portions of west Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel. Some light
ice accumulations are expected south of I-40 due to freezing rain.

With sub-freezing temperatures in place ahead of the event, there
is the potential for light accumulations on roadways, bridges,
and overpasses. This could create hazardous travel conditions on
Thursday. Road conditions may worsen and become icy Thursday night
as temperatures fall into the teens.

Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts on timing and snowfall
amounts as they may change. Be sure to follow us on all social
media platforms and tune into NOAA Weather Radio.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A variety of weather and temperatures in store for the next several days

A storm track that will give us a variety of weather

Roller coaster temperatures will be the rule for the next several days

High pressure has dominated our weather forecast on our Tuesday. We saw plenty of sunshine as the rule and most of the high temperatures this afternoon was in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure along with some associated cold and warm fronts move through our area over the next several days. This will bring a variety of weather and temperatures to our area as these systems flow through our area. Expect a bit of a roller coaster ride over the next several days.

