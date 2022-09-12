A sustained taste of fall

When you step outside Tuesday morning, you’re probably going to want to check the calendar… I assure you, it’s still technically summer for about another 10 days. The fall-like feel settling into the area this week, though, won’t necessarily extend to gradually hotter afternoons, though.
Tuesday starts in the mid-50s, due to a relative lack of humidity, with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s, about 5° warmer than we were on Tuesday for high temperatures. I expect very few clouds with mostly sunny skies to dominate much of the week.
Wednesday starts in the upper 50s, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon, slightly above what we typically expect for this time of year. Once again, the relatively dry air is the culprit for a slightly warmer temperature this time, With respect to afternoon highs.
Thursday starts in the low 60s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and a couple more clouds likely. Friday starts in the mid-60s, near what we expect for this time of year with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. We won’t be back to full-on summertime stickiness, but the humidity will be more noticeable by the latter part of this week and the weekend.
Speaking of the weekend, I think we should mainly stay dry through this work week and likely through next weekend with the nearest rain chances more than seven days out. This isn’t atypical for this time of year, but it is definitely a shift from the wet pattern we have been in recently.