A pretty good looking Saturday is in store for our area

We have seen a cold front pass through our area late last night and early this morning. This brought into our area some drier conditions and much more in the ways of sunshine. We have seen most of the high temperatures on our Friday well into the 90s with some lower humidity values.
We will continue this trend through our weekend. We will continue to see daytime temperatures topping off in the upper 80s to middle 90s. We will see the humidity values for both Saturday and Sunday on the lower side. We will see our overnight low temperatures drop off down into the 60s.
We will see a couple of frontal systems in our weather forecast for our next upcoming work week. We will see some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms return into our weather forecast for this time period.
