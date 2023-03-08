A pretty good copy of Wednesday's weather will be found on our Thursday

Low pressure and a front have moved into our area and this has given our area some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain has been on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms have been a bit on the heavy side.
We will continue to see some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some fronts move through our area over the next few days. We will continue to see some off and on chances for some rain and thunderstorms, some on the heavy and hefty side at times over the next few days. We will have some brief glimpses of the sun in between all of this activity.
We will see a little bit of a break from later portions of our Friday and into our Saturday. This bit of a break will be due to some high pressure moving back into our area.
More rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for our Sunday. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will once again be on the hefty side at times.