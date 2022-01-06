A pretty chilly day will be in store for our Thursday

We saw some showers and some mix of precipitation today across our area. The greatest amount of mixing happened as expected, along the Tennessee state line. We even saw an isolated thunderstorm or two. All of this was due to a front and some low pressure that sailed along the front.
All of this activity has moved out of our area this evening. We will see our skies clear out and some of the coldest temperatures of the season will build into our area overnight, as Canadian/Arctic high pressure builds into our area for a few days.
This high pressure will keep us on the chilly side and for the most part on the mostly clear side all the way into our Saturday afternoon. By then we will see this aforementioned high pressure push off to the east of our area. We will see some southerly and warmer winds on the backside of the high on Saturday evening and into our Sunday.
A cold front will move into our area on Sunday. All of this will give us some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms back into our forecast by that time period. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.
More high pressure will build into our area on our Sunday evening and into our Monday. This will dry out our area once again. We will once again see some pretty cold conditions move back into our area. Our roller coaster temperature ride will continue in pretty good fashion over the next several days, so hang on.
