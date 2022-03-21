 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts
of 40 mph will be possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North
Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee
MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie,
Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

A not too shabby Monday, however we will have a nasty Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Our viewing area severe weather potential

High pressure will still control our weather today across our area and this will continue our great weather trend for today. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures once again warming up to well above the normal for this time of the year.

We will see a frontal system approach our area overnight and this will increase the cloud cover for the overnight hours; however we will stay on the dry side in most areas overnight.

We will see the aforementioned frontal system move through our area on our Tuesday. This will give us a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side. This will give our area some good potential for some flash flooding at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side.

We will see all modes of severe weather possible. Even some stronger tornadoes at times will be possible along and south of the Highway 82 corridor.

This could end up being a very bad situation for portions of our area. The farther south you live, the better chances for some severe thunderstorms.

  • Timing: 10 AM to 9 PM
  • Location: All of WTVA viewing area
  • Main threats: Flooding rainfall, damaging winds, tornadoes (some strong), hail

We will see high pressure move into our area on Wednesday. This will clear out our area and we will see some pretty cool temperatures move into our area for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.

Recommended for you