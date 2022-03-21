A not too shabby Monday, however we will have a nasty Tuesday

High pressure will still control our weather today across our area and this will continue our great weather trend for today. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures once again warming up to well above the normal for this time of the year.
We will see a frontal system approach our area overnight and this will increase the cloud cover for the overnight hours; however we will stay on the dry side in most areas overnight.
We will see the aforementioned frontal system move through our area on our Tuesday. This will give us a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side. This will give our area some good potential for some flash flooding at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side.
We will see all modes of severe weather possible. Even some stronger tornadoes at times will be possible along and south of the Highway 82 corridor.
This could end up being a very bad situation for portions of our area. The farther south you live, the better chances for some severe thunderstorms.
- Timing: 10 AM to 9 PM
- Location: All of WTVA viewing area
- Main threats: Flooding rainfall, damaging winds, tornadoes (some strong), hail
We will see high pressure move into our area on Wednesday. This will clear out our area and we will see some pretty cool temperatures move into our area for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.