A nice mild start in the morning will be found in our weather forecast for our Saturday

High pressure has moved into our area today to dominate the weather across our area for the next few days. This area of high pressure has gradually cleared out our skies on our Friday.
We will see the dominance of high pressure for most of the weekend and that means most of the weekend will stay in good shape. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area for the overnight hours. Most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
All in all, some weak fronts will be in our area by later portions of our Sunday and into our upcoming work week. This will give our area some slight chances for some showers and thunderstorms during this time period. We may even see an isolated heavy and/or hefty thunderstorm in the mix of things.
Our temperatures will heat back up into the 90s for most of the high temperatures next week. We will see the heat index flirt with or if not go into the 100s at times. We will see the overnight low temperatures gradually warm back up into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
By the way, our tropical system will only affect Florida and adjacent areas as we go through the next few days. So, no worries for Mississippi or Alabama for this weekend.