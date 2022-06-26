A needed cool-off for Monday

A cold front pressed through for the back half of our Sunday bringing a needed cool-off and needed rainfall. Some parts of the viewing area being into the moderate drought, needed this rainfall but are not out of the woods just yet. Most of us got under a half an inch but if you were under one of the heftier storms that pushed through you could've since up to 2 inches.
The incoming front will still be tracking through the area as we head into your Monday. This will keep increase cloud coverage and better rain and storm chances in the forecast for Monday. Also, it will help to drop temperatures back into the upper-80s and low-90s at least for a good portion of the upcoming week. Not exactly cool, but still an improvement from what we have experienced recently.
Rain chances are back in the forecast for mid week and increase as we head into the weekend. Highs will also be staying in the low 90s and lows by late week will be back in the 70s.
Finally, we must briefly mention the tropics as there are signs of increasing activity in recent days. We currently have two features to keep one eye on: A weak disturbance in the northcentral Gulf of Mexico that is bringing shower and storm activity to the Gulf Coast; We also have a tropical wave (Invest 94L) in the central Atlantic that looks more poised to become further organized over the next several days. This central Atlantic system will be a feature that we need to keep a close eye on over the next several days and perhaps longer depending on how the forecast pans out.
