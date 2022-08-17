A little bit hotter on Thursday, due to lesser rain and thunderstorms

We saw some pretty good patches of rain and even some scattered thunderstorms in our area today. We saw most of the high temperatures in the unseasonably cool 70s and some 80s due to all of the rainfall. This was due to an old stationary front and some low pressure sailing along that front.
The farther south you are in our area over the next several days, the better your chances for seeing some more in the ways of rain and thunderstorms at times.
We will see another front or two move back into our area as we go into the weekend and into next week. This will bring more chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times.
Temperatures will continue to be in the wide variety category over the next several days for the daytime highs due to all of this variety of weather across our area over the next several days.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link