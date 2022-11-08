 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A little bit cooler for high temperatures on our Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Not too shabby for our Wednesday

High pressure dominates our weather for the next few weeks

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather in our area over the next several days. Most of our high temperatures will be in the 70s over the next few days, while most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.

While, off to the east and southeast of our area we will see the effects of tropical system Nicole. We will not see any direct effects of Nicole in our area, however we will see the winds around the back side of the system bring into our area some of the coldest high and low temperatures of the season so far.

These colder temperatures will be ushered into our area with a mostly dry (a few isolated to widely scattered showers will not be out of the question at times) passage of a cold front on our late Thursday night and into our Friday. We will see most of the high temperatures down the line reach only into the 40s and 50s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you