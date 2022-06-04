A high pressure system dominating our forecast this weekend bringing us lots of sunshine and dry conditions

The high-pressure system that moved into our area Friday will stick around over the weekend. Look for early morning lows on Saturday in the upper 50s to lower 60s with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
A weak front approaching the WTVA viewing area later in the day on Sunday will stick around into the upcoming work week giving us a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will heat back up into the 90s throughout the week with a heat index flirting in the 100's.
The tropical storm system brewing in the Atlantic will affect only Florida and adjacent areas and could have an impact on the Ole Miss vs. Arizona game in the Coral Gables Regionals. However us here in Northeast Mississippi, won't receive any impacts.
