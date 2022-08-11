A cold front moves to the south of our area on Friday

A weak cold front has moved into northern sections of our area our area today. We have seen some scattered to patchy areas of rainfall, along with some scattered thunderstorms as the rule across our area. A few of the thunderstorms have been on the heavy and hefty side at times.
We saw a wide range in high temperatures across our area due to the variety of weather across the area. We saw most of the high temperatures range anywhere from the lower 80s to lower 90s across the area. We saw heat index values range from the 80s, all the way into the lower 100s.
This aforementioned cold front will keep working its way through our area as we go through the overnight hours and into our Friday. Some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in our weather forecast for our Thursday evening and into our Friday morning.
We will see a drier and more pleasant weekend in store for our area after the aforementioned cold front pushes to the south of our area by later portions of our Friday.
