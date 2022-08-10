A cold front gives us more patchy rain and thunderstorms for our Thursday

A weak cold front has been approaching our area today. We have seen some scattered to patchy areas of rainfall, along with some scattered thunderstorms as the rule across our area. A few of the thunderstorms have been on the heavy and hefty side at times.
We saw a wide range in high temperatures across our area due to the variety of weather across the area. We saw most of the high temperatures range anywhere from the lower 80s to lower 90s across the area. We saw heat index values range from the 80s, all the way into the lower 100s.
The aforementioned cold front will gradually push through our area on our Thursday and into our Friday morning. This will bring to our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. The main culprit of the heavy thunderstorms will be strong and gusty winds.
We will see a drier and more pleasant weekend in store for our area after the aforementioned cold front pushes to the south of our area.
