A chilly Saturday and then a milder Sunday

Canadian high pressure continues its control on our area. We have seen the passage of a cold front overnight and this has brought into our area some well below the normal temperatures for this afternoon across our area. We saw most of the high temperatures in the 40s and wind chills have been in the 20s and 30s for most of the day.
This is nothing like what folks will see in the Northeastern portion of the US this weekend. We will see mighty cold temperatures and some areas getting to near three feet of snowfall. This all due to an area of low pressure that will be passing through their area this weekend.
We will stay on the dry side this weekend, once again due to the high-pressure dominance. We will see a gradual warming trend start on Sunday and into next week.
We will see another frontal system in our area next week. This system will give our area a good chance for some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms. We could even see a bit of snow shower activity in our area after the passage of the frontal system, later in the week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link