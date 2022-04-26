A chance for some frost for some areas on our Wednesday morning

High pressure has moved into our area overnight and now dominates the weather in our area for the next several days. We saw the skies clear out really nicely on our Tuesday and we saw most of the high temperatures right around 70 degrees this afternoon.
We will see nice clear skies for the overnight hours and we will see the temperatures chill down into the upper 30s to middle 40s for the overnight lows. There will be a few spots out there that will see some possible frosty areas, so please take the proper precautions.
We will see this nice weather trend in our area all the way through the rest of the work week.
More low pressure down the line, will bring us some more chances for some showers and some thunderstorms as we go into the weekend and into early portions of next week. We will continue to fine tune that weather forecast for the next several days.
