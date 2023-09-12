A bit cooler over the next few days

A cold front has gradually been working its way through our area on our Tuesday. This front has given our area some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms have been on the heavy and hefty side.
This will continue to be our weather story as we go into the evening and overnight hours. The front will clear out of our area overnight and into Wednesday morning and so will the chances for some showers and thunderstorms.
We will see some Canadian high pressure gradually build into our area overnight and into our Wednesday evening. This will bring into our area some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far.
We will see the overnight lows down into the 50s and lower 60s and the daytime high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will see the skies clear out for a few days. A few days, because we will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area by Friday and Saturday.
This will give our areas some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. We could see a few isolated heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times. Yet, another cold front will move through our area by later in the weekend. This will clear our skies out once again and we will see the temperatures continue on the cooler side, especially for the overnight lows.
By the way, The Tropics are still on the active side and we will see both Lee and Margo churning away well off to the east of our area. We will be keeping an eye out for Nigel.