A bit cooler on our Friday afternoon

All in all not much change has been found in our weather pattern today, compared to the past few weeks. Although we are seeing the first of two cold fronts moving into our area. We have only seen a few clouds so far and no rainfall. This is basically what we can expect in our weather forecast through the next day or so. Some cloud cover, however no rainfall will be expected.
We have seen most of our high temperatures in the 80s this afternoon, after we started out in the 40s and 50s this morning. We will see a bit of cooler air gradually seep into our area behind the two aforementioned cold fronts. We will see most of our high temperatures for this weekend stay in the pleasant 70s and most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the chilly 40s, even some of the normally colder spots in our area dropping off down into the 30s for overnight lows. However, we are not expecting to see any level of frost or freeze with this round of cooler temperatures.
We will see fire danger weather continue to be the rule in our area over the next several days, as we will stay on the dry side. We are watching The Tropics, we will most likely see the development of Julia. This system for the most part will stay well to the south of our area over the next several days. However, in our area on Thursday we will see a no named cold front, maybe give our area a chance for some scattered showers at times. Better something, than nothing right??
