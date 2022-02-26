Cold rain continues Saturday night, Sunday will see conditions improve

Steady rain with pockets of moderate and heavy downpours will continue overnight Saturday. With the steady rain & extensive cloud coverage temperatures will stay steady around the middle to upper 30s. Conditions are anticipated to remain slightly to warm for wintry mix to be observed. While surface temperature may fall within a few degrees of the freezing point a nose of warm air aloft should ensure that tonight's precipitation remains exclusively rain with perhaps only a few isolated sleet pellets falling in the northwestern counties of our viewing area. Overnight night an additional half to as much as an inch and a half of rain is expected to fall.
Sunday morning will start with showers continuing across a sizable swatch of our are. Coverage of 50 to 60% is anticipated around daybreak, while rain coverage is expected to dwindle some could linger in the Golden Triangle as late as 10 or 11 AM. Clouds should will linger much of the day with only a low chance that sun tries to peak through from the northwest during the second half of the afternoon. As such, temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s by late-afternoon.
In stark comparison to this weekend, next week is looking drier and much warmer. It appears to be shaping to be a nice spring preview. Get ready to make some outdoor plans.
Monday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures making it into the upper 50s and perhaps low 60s. Tuesday starts in the 30s with highs reaching the mid 60s. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching near 70°. Next Thursday and Friday should both start in the 40s with highs in the low 70s, those some question lingers about next Friday is clouds increase ahead of another storm system that could bring more chances for rain by next weekend.
