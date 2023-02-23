We will see warmer weather again with some sunshine later in the day

We are started Thursday with mostly dry with clearing skies. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 60s and by the afternoon we are pushing the mid 80s. We could be close to breaking another record high today.
We will at times see some scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of the passing bits and pieces of low pressure over the next few days. Friday is one of those rainy days.. We will be much cooler tomorrow. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow and only warm to the mid 50s Friday will be breezy as well with Northerly winds, However, in between all of these happenings we could see some variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
All of this and the cold and warm fronts included, will play with most of our high and low temperatures. We will see a bit of a roller coaster ride when it comes to the temperatures. We start to warm back up into the weekend into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s for Sunday. Rain chances continue through Monday mid day before drying out for a few days.