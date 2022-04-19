We will see more sunshine Tuesday to help warm us up after a cold start

With clear skies and dry air, temperatures started in the upper 30s and low 40s. This caused some frost advisories north of the Tennessee state line. High temperatures reaching the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies today.
Clouds increased late in the day but precipitation chances are unlikely. Wednesday starts in the mid 40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lots of clouds will likely be around for Wednesday with somewhat breezy southerly winds. Rain chances increase late in the day, especially for locations in west Mississippi, but diminish more as they move toward the east. The rain coverage remains minimal at 10 to 20% at this point.
Thursday starts in the mid 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s or perhaps low 80s. Isolated showers remain possible, but most of us should stay dry. We warm things up a bit more as we go into Friday with temperature starting upper 50s and high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. We will be in the low 60s for lows and mid 80s for highs for both Saturday and Sunday as both days should be mostly sunny. Rain and storm chances start to return by Sunday late in the day at the earliest, and become more likely by Monday/Tuesday of next week.
