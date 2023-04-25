We have more clouds today with rain increasing over the next few days

This morning we are started more mild, temperatures started in the mid to low 40 and we see more clouds. We will see some more low pressure build into our area today and it could bring us some showers. Most will stay dry today with temperatures warming to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.
Later portions of the week we will see some more chances for some rainfall, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms at times. We may even see a few of the areas of rainfall and thunderstorms on the heavy side at times. Overall, big time chances for some severe weather really do not stand out in our weather forecast over the next several days. Temperatures remain fairly mild through the week and even looking towards next week we are only in the upper 60s and low 70s.