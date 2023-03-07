We are seeing lots of sunshine today with rain chances starting Wednesday

We started off with nice weather again for Tuesday, warm weather and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today climb to the upper 70s.
We will see a variety of weather for this week due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area and due to some cold fronts and warm fronts moving through our area. We will see off and on chances for some showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms. We will see some of the rainfall on the briefly heavy side at times. We will see some of the isolated to scattered thunderstorms on the briefly hefty side at times.
We will see a little bit of a roller coaster ride for the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures through most of the next several days. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will only warm to the low to middle 60s. That is closer than what we should be for this time of year. We are back into the low 70s on Friday; then cooler for the weekend once again.