WATCH - Tracking severe weather By: Zac Carlisle Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Author email May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save App users, open this link to watch LIVE coverage.Open this link to view power outages in Mississippi. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women. Author email Follow Zac Carlisle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you