Warming Trend on tap for our Week Ahead

After starting off chilly, we have seen an abundance of Sunshine for Sunday. Temps were also pleasant into the afternoon -- reaching the upper 50s. Another cold morning in on tap as we head out the door on Monday.
For Monday morning lows will be back in the low 30s. Our central to northern counties will be hovering right around freezing, while our southern counties will once again dip below 32.
Because of the cold conditions the southern half of our viewing area has been put under a freeze warning once again as we head overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.
This Freeze Warning begins at 4am and will last until 8am today for the counties of Grenada, Webster, Lowndes and Clay and southward in our viewing area.
All of our AL counties except Franklin, are also in a Freeze Warning from 1am until 10am on Monday.
Warmer temperatures are expected this week and we will climb to a high in the low 60s on Monday. Similar to Sunday, it will be characterized by lots of sunshine to start the day but clouds and light showers will be moving in later afternoon and into the evening.
The showers are associated with another cold front moving in Monday night accompanied by increased chances for rain showers. These showers and storms should persist into Tuesday, but taper off by Wednesday. Some of them could be heavier at times but nothing severe is to be expected at this time.
By the latter half of the week, temperatures should return to spring-like weather with highs in the lower 70s.
