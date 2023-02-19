Warming trend continues into our week

Those warm temperatures we experienced today will continue into this evening. Cloud cover is expected to increase which will trap that heat causing those temperatures to only drop into the low 50s. Even though clouds will be increasing, we should remain dry overnight.
The warming trend continues into the start of our work week with temperatures reaching into the low 70s. With the warm temperatures, cloud cover will persist for the majority of the day. The chance for rain will return late Monday night in the form of isolated showers. This will be the first of many chances of rain for our upcoming week. Again, overnight temperatures will not cool off much, only dropping into the low 60s.
The rain from Monday night will carry over into our Tuesday with the bulk of it happening throughout the morning time. Everyone can expect gloomy conditions as the cloud cover will still remain constant. Luckily, those warm temperatures are not going anywhere as we will see those high temperatures reach into the low to mid 70s.
The best chance of rain takes place Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the area. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder with this system and we are continuing to monitor exact timing and impacts as it approaches. Temperatures Wednesday will still be well above average, possibly reaching into the low 80s!
The cold front will clear out on Thursday giving us a chance for some drier weather and cooler conditions heading into our weekend. While things will cool off, temperatures will still remain above average heading into next weekend.