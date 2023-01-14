Warmer & Dry Conditions on Sunday before Rain Chances Return for our Work Week

Saturday consisted of lots of sunshine but also cooler temperatures. As we head into the evening temps will drop into the low 40s by 5 PM & into the 30s by 7 PM. Expect another chilly night ahead.
Sunday morning will begin in the upper-20s to low 30s, but we see a nice warm up by the afternoon. We will reach the mid-50s, even upper 50s for our southern counties. A high pressure in our area will help hold our rain chances off, and lead to a mostly sunny weekend. Things shift as we head into the latter part of MLK Day.
Warmer temperatures and moisture return on Monday with our low starting out in the mid-40s and warming into the 60s. Rain chances will reach our region by late evening into pre-dawn Tuesday. There is a possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms embedded within this system. Again if you do have any plans, this is mostly going to be an overnight event.
Tuesday, despite the chance for some rainfall in the morning, we will be on the drier side before another system reaches us on Wednesday. We anticipate the thunderstorm activity will move in late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. This set of storms will be more concerning as there is a chance that it could produce severe weather. Damaging winds and perhaps tornadoes are a possibility. Also localized heavy rainfall as our area could get an additional 1 to 2 inches. With all of that being said, this system is still quite a ways out so this forecast will undergo some tweaking as it approaches.