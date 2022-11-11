Warm today with some sunshine but cold weather is on the way

Friday started off with some showers but those are out of here by the mid morning. Some clouds linger through the day but we will see some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures are warming up to the low 70s for most.
We will see a cold front for our evening with a few lingering showers in our weather forecast overnight and into our early Saturday morning. Speaking of the cold front, we will see some of the coldest air of the season move into our area behind the front. We will see most of the high temperatures down the line reach only into the 40s and 50s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s.
More low pressure will move into our area on our late Monday and into our Tuesday morning. This will give our area more chances for some showers in our area. Also, yet another system on Thursday of next week and into our Friday will possibly bring more chances for some showers at times.
