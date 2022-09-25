Warm temperatures today clear out for a taste of fall this week

Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue throughout our Sunday morning. An isolated thunderstorm capable of hefty winds and hail is not out of the question. These storms are ahead of a cold front moving through this afternoon. Unfortunately, this front does not move through until after we reach our day time high meaning we will be back in the upper 80's, low 90's. Overnight temperatures will dip down into the 50's.
For the start of our work week, dry air returns. The cold front is going to cause cooler air to move into our area meaning high temperatures will be in the upper 70's, low 80's throughout our work week. Low temperatures will also take a dip into the low 50's with some areas falling into the 40's. For our fall lovers, your time has come this week.
A strong tropical system is developing into the Gulf and is expected to move to our east. This should keep us clear of any rainfall, keeping us dry through the entire week and into next weekend.
