Warm & Sunny Week Ahead

High pressure will dominate for most of the week, making things stay clear and allowing temps to continue to climb. Winds will also be staying from the South East for the first half of the week, allowing dew points to climb as well, making conditions not only warm but also humid.
Highs on Monday will be reaching the upper 80s, making it the coolest day of our next work week. Highs will stay in the low 90s the rest of the week and clear conditions will last all the way to Friday. We may see a few kinks in the armor of high pressure, that could allow a mix of sun and clouds at times, but no rainfall is expected until next weekend.
This Spring Heat Wave could warm us to record or near record level by Tuesday. We will peak in highs temps on Wednesday, with conditions expected to be close to the mid 90s. A low pressure system does build into the area for our next weekend bringing back the possibility for rain.
