Warm, dry afternoon before the rain returns for the weekend

Another warm, above average day is in store for our Friday. A mix of sun and clouds will in store for us throughout the afternoon. Temps are on tap to be near or over record highs, in the low to mid 90s. Wind will also be a factor today with gusts hitting 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Enjoy this last dry day as rain chances are back in the forecast for our weekend.
For Saturday, the front half of the day will be mostly dry, but as we go into the afternoon spotty showers and storms will develop across the area. Saturday night into Sunday we will be watching a cold front move into NE MS. This will give the area a good chance of seeing rain and storms. There will be the potential for some heavy rainfall briefly at times. There will be the potential for some hefty thunderstorms at times, that could reach severe weather levels. Sunday will be a 'wash-out' day and also be much cooler, highs only hitting the upper 70s, low 80s.
Rain chances also stick around for every day of our next work week so keep the rain gear handy. Highs will slowly climb back up with highs back in the 80s by mid week.
